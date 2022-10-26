A New Night Of The Living Dead Sequel May Be On The Horizon

In the modern era, zombie media is far from uncommon, no matter the size of the screen you're watching. From cinematic efforts like "Zombieland" and "World War Z" to television endeavors like the highly-successful AMC series "The Walking Dead" and Syfy's "Z Nation," the reanimated dead with a hunger for human flesh have been depicted in a variety of ways in a variety of projects. Of course, without the creation of the late, great George A. Romero's 1968 feature "Night of the Living Dead," the zombie genre certainly wouldn't be where it is today.

To put it mildly, "Night of the Living Dead" was a game-changer. It perfectly blended tried and true horror with relevant societal commentary and made zombies mainstream, all with a small cast and a modest budget. In the years following its premiere, Romero released several sequels of varying quality, with the last arriving in 2009 under the title "Survival of the Dead" — the final feature-length film Romero directed before his death in 2017. Despite his passing, plans were in place for the franchise to continue via "Twilight of the Dead," but the film has yet to materialize (via The Hollywood Reporter).

While it remains to be seen if "Twilight of the Dead" will ever come to fruition, we have learned that another "Night of the Living Dead" continuation is supposedly on its way down the production pipeline.