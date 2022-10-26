Prime Video Is Cooking Up A Sausage Party Spin-Off Series
Fans of the 2016 animated film for adults "Sausage Party" (from Annapurna Television, Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios, and Point Grey Pictures) will be happy to learn that Prime Video is working on a spin-off series based on the film.
In the original movie, the items sold in a grocery store are sentient and can talk to each other. The foods come to life, explore the store (which is massive to them), and go on all sorts of adventures, such as trying to find a romantic mate (for example, the hot dogs want to get together with the hot dog buns). All the foods want to be purchased by customers until they learn what they do with food (namely, eat it). As a quirky, irreverent comedy from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the original film stars Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton, among others.
Although the plot of the 2016 film was wrapped up, the concept of talking, anthropomorphic items in a grocery store is definitely something that could blossom into a full animated TV series. Luckily, the spin-off series is already in production.
Sausage Party: Foodtopia will premiere on Prime Video in 2024
According to the press release from Prime Video, the series "Sausage Party: Foodtopia" will premiere in 2024. While waiting for the series to come out, you can watch "Sausage Party" (the 2016 film) on a few different streaming platforms in the meantime.
Although the plot of "Sausage Party: Foodtopia" has not yet been revealed, some details about the show have been shared. Several members of the original film's cast will return for the series, including Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton. New actors who were not in the film but will be joining the cast of "Sausage Party: Foodtopia" include Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester. "Sausage Party: Foodtopia" will be directed by Conrad Vernon, who co-directed the 2016 movie.
The creators of "Sausage Party," Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, explained why they wanted to make a spin-off series. "Film used to be the superior art form to television, and we humbly reached the pinnacle of what can be achieved with film in our remarkable opus, 'Sausage Party.' But now that film is completely dead and TV is the forever-king of entertainment, we've decided to continue the epic adventures of our culinary crew in the soon-to-be-legendary televised masterpiece 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia.' It's got all the heart, double the puns, and triple the food-on-food sex. In other words, it's exactly what the world needs right now."