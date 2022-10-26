Prime Video Is Cooking Up A Sausage Party Spin-Off Series

Fans of the 2016 animated film for adults "Sausage Party" (from Annapurna Television, Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios, and Point Grey Pictures) will be happy to learn that Prime Video is working on a spin-off series based on the film.

In the original movie, the items sold in a grocery store are sentient and can talk to each other. The foods come to life, explore the store (which is massive to them), and go on all sorts of adventures, such as trying to find a romantic mate (for example, the hot dogs want to get together with the hot dog buns). All the foods want to be purchased by customers until they learn what they do with food (namely, eat it). As a quirky, irreverent comedy from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the original film stars Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton, among others.

Although the plot of the 2016 film was wrapped up, the concept of talking, anthropomorphic items in a grocery store is definitely something that could blossom into a full animated TV series. Luckily, the spin-off series is already in production.