Why Real Clandestine History Makes Conspiracies Plausible, According To MK Ultra Star Anson Mount - Exclusive

During our conversation, Anson Mount discussed his longstanding interest in stories of the goings-on behind the curtain. "There's something I've always been fascinated by," he explained. In both fiction and nonfiction, he's drawn to "stories about the structure underlying what we think is the structure [of things]," the truth behind the appearance of what is.

That instinct has a number of positive outcomes, from fueling the scientific method to inspiring some spectacular stories. Unfortunately, "That's really the stuff of conspiracy theories as well, [and] this idea that what you see on the surface of things is not reality — that there's a deeper structure that is actually running stuff." That's a fair point, regrettably.

While Mount noted that "there are some of the crazier [theories] that [are like] 'There's a microchip in everybody's brain,'" it's also worth noting, he reminded us, that "these things don't come out of nowhere ... at least, in the United States." Conspiracies take so well on U.S. soil because "we do have a not-so-squeaky-clean history of real conspiracies, of acting like the proverbial machine that does not care about its cogs." That element rears its ugly head in Project MK-Ultra, as demonstrated well in the film itself: When you have a government that clearly viewed its citizens like objects to be used toward some nefarious goal, it's more than slightly harder to trust the powers that be.

"MK Ultra" is available in select theaters and on VOD.