Anson Mount On Challenging Unethical Conspiracies Against All Odds In MK Ultra - Exclusive Interview

This program was such a dark moment in history. Why join "MK Ultra"?

A lot of reasons. Initially what grabbed me was the script, and it was clearly well-written and smartly written. It wasn't just great dialogue and great characters and all that, but the writer understood the importance of how much information you provide an audience, and more importantly, how much information you don't provide an audience, to keep them leaning forward in their seats. Then, when I met with Joe [Sorrentino], I found out his background in intelligence, so that sense of authority I read in the script made a lot of sense.

Also, as you said, it's a piece of our history that hasn't fully been told, because where do you even start? It's a conspiracy; it's a cover-up. It was a really smart way of looking at the moral implications of that without getting bogged down into "Is this a fact or not?" [or] the minutiae of "What can we be sure of?" It's a movie about not being sure of anything. It's a stranger in a strange land.

Also, the intelligence in the writing is the setup, in that Joe put every single thing in place that could cause this tailspin to keep going in a widening gyre. The character is an intellectual animal who, through his own actions, ends up in a place where logic has no purchase. Everything he knows that's worked suddenly stops working, and he is an alien in this world to begin with. It was a juicy script.

Your character, Ford Strauss, means well but makes a devil's bargain that goes further than he even knew. Tell me about Strauss' journey from your perspective.

It is a devil's bargain. That idea of striking a deal with the devil has always struck me as ... I don't know if it's ironic or it's funny — maybe both — that anybody would assume the devil to deal straight with you. There's something I've always been fascinated by. In fiction and nonfiction, [I love] stories about the structure underlying what we think is the structure [of things] that's really the stuff of conspiracy theories as well, [and] this idea that what you see on the surface of things is not reality — that there's a deeper structure that is actually running stuff.

There are some of the crazier [theories] that [are like] "There's a microchip in everybody's brain." It can go as far as that, but these things don't come out of nowhere ... at least, in the United States, because we do have a not-so-squeaky-clean history of real conspiracies, of acting like the proverbial machine that does not care about its cogs, and our federal government's sometimes blindness to the individual. I don't think it's any mistake that conspiracy theories tend to arise in empires and in largely healthy societies, at least societies that we perceive of as successful in health.