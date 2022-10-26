House Of The Dragon's Olivia Cooke And Emma D'Arcy Explain Those Family Dinner Toasts

In the aftermath of "The Black Queen," the first season finale of "House of the Dragon," fans have a ton of questions about the finale — and two of the series' actors are here to provide some answers.

As Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower — Emma D'Arcy (who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns) and Olivia Cooke, respectively — the two lead actors of "House of the Dragon," who took over from their younger counterparts Milly Alcock and Emily Carey in the show's sixth episode, are always at odds on screen. Offscreen, thankfully, they seem to be good friends (if this viral TikTok doesn't prove that, nothing will), and in a recent interview, they did a deep dive on the scenes they shared this season.

Before the princess and queen find themselves completely at odds over violence between their two families, they seem to make up for one brief moment in the show's eighth episode, "The Lord of the Tides," during a massive Targaryen family dinner. Here's what D'Arcy and Cooke had to say about that pivotal dinner scene, and the toasts their characters made.