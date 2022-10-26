Rings Of Power Writer Gennifer Hutchison On The Temptation To Expand The Story East Into Rhûn - Exclusive

The Season 1 finale for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" had a couple of key revelations. The biggest and most obvious of these is the fact that — spoiler alert! — Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) is Sauron. It wasn't too hard to guess, but the confirmation that the Dark Lord is officially on the board was a dark and unsettling revelation that sets the table nicely for a fascinating second season.

The other reveal had to do with the Stranger (Daniel Weyman). Also a candidate for a potential Sauron reveal, meteor man ended up being an Istari, one of Tolkien's elite crew of uppercase "W" Wizards who come to Middle-earth to fight against Sauron. In the final episode, the three Mystics that had been tracking the Stranger throughout the show finally catch up to him and try to bring him back to their homeland of Rhûn. Eventually, they put two and two together and realize that this guy isn't their returned lord Sauron. In fact, he's quite the opposite. They discover their mistake too late and are blown to supernatural butterfly bits.

The episode ends with the Stranger trying to figure out his next step. He's realized many things, but as he tells Nori (Markella Kavenagh), "More has come. But to discover the rest, I know I must go to Rhûn." The adventurous Harfoot joins him, and the two set off toward this mysterious and unknown portion of Tolkien's world. How mysterious and unknown? Well, let's just say Tolkien himself barely wrote anything on the subject. We recently talked with finale writer Gennifer Hutchison about this decision to send Nori and the Stranger into this uncharted region, and her thoughts on the subject were tantalizing, to say the least.