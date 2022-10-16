Charlie Vickers Didn't Know He Was Playing Sauron Until After Filming Began

In a recent post-finale sit-down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss his role in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," Charlie Vickers revealed that the nature of his role came as a surprise to him as well.

Vickers says that throughout the audition process and even for some of the filming, he was unaware that his character would eventually be revealed as Sauron, a revelation that stayed secret until after the show's COVID-necessitated production hiatus. "We filmed the first two episodes, and then we went on hiatus because of COVID. That whole time I thought I was playing Halbrand, a human from the Southlands, which, I think, I was," said the actor.

However, the revelation that Halbrand is actually Sauron wasn't a total surprise for Vickers, since, he said, there were clues to his character's secret dark side in the nature of the materials he was asked to audition with. "I had maybe six or seven auditions, and when I got to the end of the audition process, they gave me two monologues," revealed Vickers. "They gave me a monologue from 'Richard III' at the end, when he's standing over a body and is basically being really evil. Then, the other one was from 'Paradise Lost,' the poem by Milton, and it was literally Satan. So I had an inkling when I was doing those speeches that the character had some kind of a dark arc."

Vickers says the truth was revealed to him by the show's producers before filming of the third episode after they came back from hiatus.