41% Of Seinfeld Fans Think This Character Deserves Their Own Spin-Off - Looper Survey
It's been over 20 years since "Seinfeld" hopped off the airwaves, but the classic sitcom and its eclectic cast of characters still remains in the hearts of many avid TV fans. Between the cynical George Costanza (Jason Alexander), the scathingly witty Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), the hilarious lazybones Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards), the villainous Newman (Wayne Knight), and Jerry Seinfeld's own larger-than-life performance as himself, the unique dynamic between the show's characters fueled some of the best jokes in every "Seinfeld" season.
Unfortunately, we haven't really heard much from the "Seinfeld" characters since the finale episode of the original series aired. There were never any spin-off projects developed, and Seinfeld himself has denied any interest in doing a modern-day series revival (via Entertainment Tonight). However, the franchise's dormancy hasn't stopped many devotees to the sitcom from hoping for a chance to see the characters again. In fact, Looper discovered that many "Seinfeld" fans would love to see a new spin-off series devoted to one particular icon from the show's stable.
Fans would watch a Kramer spin-off
If "Seinfeld" ever does receive a spin-off series, it seems that many fans of the original show wouldn't mind Michael Richards' character of Cosmo Kramer taking the lead. In a poll conducted by Looper, we asked 606 U.S. residents which main character from Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld's beloved sitcom was most deserving of a spin-off. A sizable 40.76 percent of the vote went towards Kramer, while Wayne Knight's Newman placed second with 26.07 percent, Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Elaine got third at 18.32 percent, and Jason Alexander's George rounded out the list at 14.85 percent.
While the desire is certainly there to see Michael Richards reprise his role as Kramer, it's unknown how likely that scenario actually is. Richards has shown that he's somewhat open to returning to the role post-"Seinfeld," as he appeared as a fictionalized version of himself acting as Kramer within a 2009 episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (it was extremely meta, like most things in that show). Still, that was over a decade ago at this point, and we don't hear from Michael Richards anymore on account of several unfortunate scandals, including his racist rant in 2006 (via The Guardian).
Perhaps fans shouldn't count on seeing Richards reprise his classic "Seinfeld" role any time soon. But whether it be as part of a "Seinfeld" revival or a brand-new spin-off series, the actor can rest assured that many fans would indeed tune in to catch up with Kramer.