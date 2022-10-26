41% Of Seinfeld Fans Think This Character Deserves Their Own Spin-Off - Looper Survey

If "Seinfeld" ever does receive a spin-off series, it seems that many fans of the original show wouldn't mind Michael Richards' character of Cosmo Kramer taking the lead. In a poll conducted by Looper, we asked 606 U.S. residents which main character from Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld's beloved sitcom was most deserving of a spin-off. A sizable 40.76 percent of the vote went towards Kramer, while Wayne Knight's Newman placed second with 26.07 percent, Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Elaine got third at 18.32 percent, and Jason Alexander's George rounded out the list at 14.85 percent.

While the desire is certainly there to see Michael Richards reprise his role as Kramer, it's unknown how likely that scenario actually is. Richards has shown that he's somewhat open to returning to the role post-"Seinfeld," as he appeared as a fictionalized version of himself acting as Kramer within a 2009 episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (it was extremely meta, like most things in that show). Still, that was over a decade ago at this point, and we don't hear from Michael Richards anymore on account of several unfortunate scandals, including his racist rant in 2006 (via The Guardian).

Perhaps fans shouldn't count on seeing Richards reprise his classic "Seinfeld" role any time soon. But whether it be as part of a "Seinfeld" revival or a brand-new spin-off series, the actor can rest assured that many fans would indeed tune in to catch up with Kramer.