The Young Qui-Gon In Tales Of The Jedi Is Voiced By Liam Neeson's Son

"Andor" is still airing on Disney+ and giving "Star Wars" fans their weekly fix of stories set in the galaxy far, far away. However, that hasn't stopped Disney from releasing more "Star Wars" stories to complement the big-budget latest live-action series.

"Tales of the Jedi" is a collection of six animated shorts that chronicle the origins of some of the galaxy's most powerful Force-sensitive warriors, voiced by some veteran actors and newcomers alike. The episodes thrust our heroes into a host of scenarios that add more meat to their respective backstories and delve deeper into the "Star Wars" lore. Here, you'll learn more about their upbringings and experience some of the adventures that shaped them.

The animated series follows the early years of young Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Count Dooku (Corey Burton), and other familiar characters. Qui-Gon Jinn also makes an appearance, with Liam Neeson reprising the role of the Jedi in his adult years. When casting Jinn's younger iteration, however, the "Tales of the Jedi" creators decided to turn to Neeson's real-life son.