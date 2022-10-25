Grey's Anatomy Star Jesse Williams Boards Only Murders In The Building Season 3

Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" is adding to its third-season cast. The comedy starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as three friends and neighbors obsessed with true crime was a smash hit for Hulu right out of the gate, having the biggest comedy premiere for a series for the streamer, via The Wrap. Only weeks after its premiere, Hulu Originals president Craig Erwich revealed the series was the most-watched comedy in the streamer's history, per Vulture.

That success, combined with the impressive central cast, is helping to draw some big names to the show, which follows its characters solving a different murder each season. It was previously reported that "Ant-Man" star Paul Rudd joined the cast for the upcoming third season, via Variety, having appeared in the Season 2 finale. It's also now been reported that former "Grey's Anatomy" star Jesse Williams is on board for the upcoming season.

Many will likely be seeing a new side to Williams, as the actor's filmography doesn't include a lot of comedy. Williams is best known for his long-running role as Dr. Jackson Avery on "Grey's Anatomy" and he's also appeared in other series like "Power," as well as films such as "Brooklyn's Finest." The report on Williams joining the cast of "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3 also includes some details about his character.