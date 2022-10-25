Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About His Hard Push To Bring Superman Back To The DCEU

The following contains spoilers for "Black Adam."

"Black Adam" is finally here, and jokes aside, it did shift the hierarchy of power in the DC Extended Universe, but not really in the way that Dwayne Johnson meant.

Unless you live under a rock, you know by now that Superman makes his return to the DCEU in "Black Adam," with Henry Cavill reprising his role from previous Zack Snyder-led films. During the post-credits scene, a drone sent by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) confronts Adam (Johnson). Since the Justice Society can't match Adam's strength, failing to imprison him without him willingly powering down, Waller informs Adam that Khandaq is his new prison. She threatens to use a strong force from another planet against him if he steps foot outside the country before he destroys the drone. Afterward, Superman flies down, suggesting he and Adam talk.

It wasn't necessarily a well-kept secret, but the moment paid off in the end. The scene was probably a surprise to most casual moviegoers, regardless of how much The Rock spoiled it without directly spoiling it. Nevertheless, Superman's reintroduction to the DCEU means a lot for the universe's future.

Henry Cavill made things official, thanking the fans for their support and patience and promising big things for the future of the DCEU. Johnson's also released his official statement on it, giving fans an insight into how that cameo came to be.