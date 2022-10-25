The Devastating Death Of Mobile Suit Gundam Star Michael Kopsa

As reported by some of his peers and confirmed by outlets like Anime News Network, screen and voice actor Michael Kopsa died on October 23, 2022. Kopsa's career kicked off in the mid-80s, at which point he predominately appeared in various independent film projects and TV shows. In the 2000s, Kopsa began working as a voice actor for English versions of anime series, including shows like "Galaxy Angel" and "Project ARMS."

One of the voice acting roles with which Kopsa is most closely associated is that of Char Aznable, the villain of the original "Mobile Suit Gundam" anime, and arguably one of the most iconic anime characters in the medium's history. While "Mobile Suit Gundam" originally aired between 1979 and 1980 in Japan, according to a fan wiki dedicated to dubbed anime, the English version of "Mobile Suit Gundam" first aired on Toonami in 2001, around the time Kopsa first became an anime regular. He would then go on to voice Char in seven video games and the "Mobile Suit Gundam" film "Char's Counterattack."

Kopsa's acting career also saw him voice characters like Beast in the "X-Men: Evolution" cartoon as well as appear in live-action projects like "Fringe" and the 2005 "Fantastic Four" movie. He continued to work regularly as both a screen and voice actor through 2020.