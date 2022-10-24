Black Adam Has The Biggest Rotten Tomatoes Score Disparity Since Venom

"Black Adam" has been a long time in the making, so when the reviews indicated that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's superhero movie isn't exactly super, fans of DC Extended Universe could be forgiven for dreading the dark cloud of critical damnation over the movie. Of course, things didn't turn out too badly in the end. "Black Adam's" $67-million opening weekend smashed Johnson's previous box office records, giving the star his strongest ever opening as a solo leading man (per Deadline).

Johnson himself has been predictably ecstatic over the movie's success, and took to Facebook to thank the viewers for appreciating his efforts. "This phenomenal 90% AUDIENCE SCORE for BLACK ADAM is so gratifying for so many reasons," he wrote. "15 years.THANK YOU all so much around the world for the amazing love and support. In the end, the only thing that matters to me is sending the people home happy. And that's what I'll always fight for."

Thanks to the considerable divide between reviewers and the moviegoing public, "Black Adam" has now earned yet another, surprising distinction ... because the movie has the biggest Rotten Tomatoes score disparity since "Venom."