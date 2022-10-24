Pierce Brosnan Incorporated His Own Wedding Band Into His Doctor Fate Costume

Actor Pierce Brosnan isn't new to the blockbuster and red carpet scene. After all, Brosnan portrayed James Bond in four feature films, including a 007 fan-favorite, "GoldenEye," according to Rotten Tomatoes. With the legendary spy in his rearview mirror, Brosnan was genuinely excited to be in New York City celebrating the premiere of his latest film, "Black Adam." The actor portrays one of the most powerful superheroes in the DC Extended Universe and a member of the Justice Society of America, Doctor Fate.

"I'm just so happy to be here in Times Square and celebrating this magnificent movie, which is a feast of a film, a beast of a film," Brosnan said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "And, for everyone involved, Dwayne [Johnson] has rocked it and brought it to this night. For everyone here, I don't think they'll be disappointed."

Brosnan couldn't have been more right because, while critics have taken their shots at the Mighty Adam and the JSA's arrival in the DCEU, audiences are enthralled by "Black Adam" (via Rotten Tomatoes). In terms of acting, Brosnan wanted to bring a bit of himself to the superhero of Doctor Fate. However, did you know he also brought some of his personal jewelry to the role in order to round out his character's ensemble?