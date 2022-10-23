Jodie Whittaker Prepares Fans For A Wild Ride In Her Final Episode Of Doctor Who

If there's one thing "Doctor Who" fans know after almost 60 years of seeing the Doctor regenerate into 13 versions of the same character, it's that it's never easy to say goodbye to one. When "The Power of the Doctor" airs October 23, the 13th Doctor portrayed by Jodie Whittaker will live her final adventure before the 14th Doctor (played by Ncuti Gatwa) takes over, and Whittaker told Entertainment Weekly her last episode "celebrates change, the challenges the Doctor goes through, the darkness and the lightness."

This news is sure to entice fans already anticipating a new season. Whittaker's final episode as the Doctor is part of the BBC's centenary celebrations and is meant to feel like a big event for fans of the iconic character. According to Metro, showrunner Chris Chibnall teased that the feature-length episode will be emotional, featuring a new regeneration method for the Doctor. "There are surprises still to come — big, big surprises," he added. "There are so many Easter eggs in there for people who have been watching the show over the years. There are things for really, really hardcore fans, and even the more casual viewers. There's lots to get your teeth into." Whittaker hinted at the same when speaking to EW, saying, "I think it's got something for everybody."