Fans Are Seriously Confused About Hawkman Using Dr. Fate's Helmet In Black Adam
Warning: spoilers for "Black Adam" ahead.
Whether you hate "Black Adam," like the critics do, or like it a lot — as evidenced by fans making the movie the biggest box office opening of the weekend and Dwayne Johnson's biggest opening as a leading man, it offers some hints about the DC Extended Universe's future (via Deadline). This means there's a lot of speculation about developments in the movie and how these elements will play in future DCEU outings, like another movie with Henry Cavill's Superman, as revealed in the mid-credits scene of "Black Adam."
If you saw the movie, you know that Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan) died saving Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) from Sabbac (Marwan Kenzari), leaving the fate of the Helmet of Fate at play. The helmet goes to Hawkman, who uses its powerful magic. Hawkman keeps Sabbac occupied long enough for Black Adam (Johnson) to show up and save the day. In doing so, he creates a decoy version of himself and appears to fall when attacked by the supervillain, showing fans how Dr. Fate's vision has played out. However, it turns out that fans are a bit confused by this development. Here's why.
The DCEU's representation of the Helmet of Fate takes some liberties
Throughout "Black Adam," fans learn a few things about the Helmet of Fate that gives Dr. Fate his abilities and powers. One: it's "alien." Two: only the worthy can even touch it, as noted in a conversation aboard the Justice Society's airship. Lastly, putting it on exacts a toll on the wearer, which gets exhausting. In fact, what happens when the helmet 'turns on' is that the wearer is "possessed," as Dr. Fate explains.
This helmet has a long history in DC Comics lore. Although the movie seems to be taking from that lore, it's not staying completely accurate. According to the fan-based wiki based on the comics, for example, the helmet is not an alien object but an ancient one created by the Lords of Order, who were present at the dawn of humanity. It is truly a coveted object, turning its wearer into one of the most powerful superheroes in DC canon. And, as pointed out in the film, it has some choice regarding who can wear it and when.
In the movie, the helmet's powers include the ability to see into the future and to project multiple images of oneself, telekinesis, and invulnerability, which are just a tiny fraction of the powers the helmet bestows wearers in the comics. Those abilities, in different DC properties, have also included manipulating natural elements like fire, air, water, and earth. In DC canon, the helmet comes along with two other items: the Amulet of Anubis and the Cloak of Destiny, which also grant additional powers.
Some fans believe the Helmet of Fate doesn't work that way
Given the long history of the helmet (it first appeared with Dr. Fate back in 1940, according to Collider), fans are definitely going to have opinions about it. And in the case of "Black Adam," fans are upset and perhaps a bit unsure about a few things. The thing is, the helmet doesn't necessarily just turn on when the user wants it to — at least, not when first taken up. Nabu, the god in charge of the helmet, is still a soul present within it, as Variant Comics points out. He must deem each user worthy before granting the powers that come with the helmet. This requires a period of judgment.
In fact, numerous people who wore the helmet have found it difficult to bear the mental load. Khalid Ben-Hassin (in DC's New 52 world) suffered bouts of insanity after donning it, but others who couldn't handle the helmet were criminals who stole it from their rightful wearers. This means, of course, that the scene in which Hawkman is deemed good enough to exact the helmet's vengeance on Sabbac shouldn't actually have happened as it did. "Hawkman picking up the helmet and 'using' the powers was such a pissoff lol. I just wanted to scream 'THATS NOT HOW THAT WORKS!'" posted @RobGradyVO on Twitter. Another fan, @LYTrules, expressed confusion about Hawkman not getting fatigued after using the helmet and its magic. @Angela_slotkin, was also confused, and believed the Helmet of Fate to be far too powerful for just anyone to wear.
As with all DC history, though, canon has evolved, and different interpretations of the character have popped up in various projects, including "Smallville" and "Legends of Tomorrow" (briefly). The DCEU is changing things again, which may inform the direction the cinematic universe takes in the future.