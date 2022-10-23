Fans Are Seriously Confused About Hawkman Using Dr. Fate's Helmet In Black Adam

Given the long history of the helmet (it first appeared with Dr. Fate back in 1940, according to Collider), fans are definitely going to have opinions about it. And in the case of "Black Adam," fans are upset and perhaps a bit unsure about a few things. The thing is, the helmet doesn't necessarily just turn on when the user wants it to — at least, not when first taken up. Nabu, the god in charge of the helmet, is still a soul present within it, as Variant Comics points out. He must deem each user worthy before granting the powers that come with the helmet. This requires a period of judgment.

In fact, numerous people who wore the helmet have found it difficult to bear the mental load. Khalid Ben-Hassin (in DC's New 52 world) suffered bouts of insanity after donning it, but others who couldn't handle the helmet were criminals who stole it from their rightful wearers. This means, of course, that the scene in which Hawkman is deemed good enough to exact the helmet's vengeance on Sabbac shouldn't actually have happened as it did. "Hawkman picking up the helmet and 'using' the powers was such a pissoff lol. I just wanted to scream 'THATS NOT HOW THAT WORKS!'" posted @RobGradyVO on Twitter. Another fan, @LYTrules, expressed confusion about Hawkman not getting fatigued after using the helmet and its magic. @Angela_slotkin, was also confused, and believed the Helmet of Fate to be far too powerful for just anyone to wear.

As with all DC history, though, canon has evolved, and different interpretations of the character have popped up in various projects, including "Smallville" and "Legends of Tomorrow" (briefly). The DCEU is changing things again, which may inform the direction the cinematic universe takes in the future.