House Of The Dragon's Prosthetic Designer Explains The Real-Life Influences For Viserys' Condition

As we gear up for the first season finale of "House of the Dragon," it's interesting to look back on the tumultuous chain of events that led us here. The last episode, titled "The Black Queen," is set to be the culmination of all the violence, backstabbing, and heartbreak that's plagued the Targaryen succession (via IMDb). If you've been watching the show since it premiered, then you know that it is a lot different from "Game of Thrones." For one thing, the timeline of the prequel series is moving forward much more rapidly than its predecessor. Characters are being aged-up left and right, but there are other aspects of the narrative that are integral to demonstrating the passage of time.

The years aren't kind to everyone, but especially not to King Viserys Targaryen, who's practically falling apart at the seams leading up to his death. Played by actor Paddy Considine, Viserys deteriorates quite a bit over the course of Season 1. In the first few installments, Viserys is portrayed as a seasoned ruler but still handsome and regal, even if he does have a few painful sores on his back. However, by the time he draws his last breath in "The Lord of the Tides," the monarch is literally a shell of his former self. It's an alarming transformation, one that Considine shoulders with grace. Thankfully, the show's resident prosthetic designer recently revealed the truth about King Viserys' illness and how the minds behind the show approached the character's demise.