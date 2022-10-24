MK Ultra's Anson Mount On The Impact Director Joseph Sorrentino's Intelligence Background Had On The Film - Exclusive

While Anson Mount is widely known now for genre roles like Captain Pike and as the Inhumans leader Black Bolt in the MCU, it's an interesting choice to pivot into science-heavy political thriller territory. When we asked him about the change and his attachment to the project, he first explained that he had "a lot of reasons." Mount noted, "Initially what grabbed me was the script, and it was clearly well-written and smartly written."

"It wasn't just great dialogue and great characters and all that," Mount clarified, "but the writer understood the importance of how much information you provide an audience." Suspense involves a tight control over information, neither too little (which creates confusion) nor too much, and surely finding the right balance set the "MK Ultra" script apart, though that wasn't all. "More importantly," Mount said, Joseph Sorrentino knew "how much information you don't provide an audience, to keep them leaning forward in their seats." Discovering a narrative that provided the proper balance made attaching to the project an easy decision for Mount.

"When I met with Joe [Sorrentino]," he continued, "I found out his background in intelligence, so that sense of authority I read in the script made a lot of sense." Despite the intelligence world's lack of transparency and propensity for subterfuge and misdirection, the script is written with steady confidence and an attention to detail that's rare among outsiders, so Sorrentino could give audiences an accurate window into that world. He knew the finer points of that complicated landscape, and the story became all the better for it.

"MK Ultra" is available in select theaters and on VOD.