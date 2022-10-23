House Of The Dragon Showrunner Praises The Comedic Skills Of Matt Smith

In the public consciousness, the "Game of Thrones" franchise isn't exactly known as a laugh riot. Fans of the novels by George R.R. Martin or the HBO series based on them are more likely to describe their experiences with them and their most disturbing moments as borderline traumatic than mirthful. And yet there are plenty of moments of levity, particularly thanks to Tyrion Lannister (played by Peter Dinklage on "Game of Thrones"), an asset that the prequel series "House of the Dragon" has to do without.

That hasn't prevented "House of the Dragon" from being a ratings success, and fans are already looking forward to the show's second season. But it's possible that some of those fans are hoping for a bit more comic relief from all the tension and intrigue in Season 2. Those fans should be pleased by recent comments by "House of the Dragon" showrunner Ryan Condal, who took a moment to praise the sense of humor and comedic abilities of "House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith.