George Clooney And Julia Roberts Ditched The Script For Their Beer Pong Scene In Ticket To Paradise

George Clooney and Julia Roberts have slowly become one of the more iconic movie duos of the past 30 years. The two movie stars worked together for the first time in 2001's "Ocean's Eleven" and in the 15 years that followed that film's release, Roberts and Clooney went on to star opposite each other in 2002's "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind," 2004's "Ocean's Twelve," and 2016's "Money Monster." Now, six years after the release of "Money Monster," the pair has reunited yet again for "Ticket to Paradise."

The new romantic comedy stars Clooney and Roberts as a divorced couple who agree to put their differences aside in order to sabotage their daughter's shotgun wedding in Bali. In the days since its release, the film has received notably mixed reviews from critics (via Rotten Tomatoes). However, everyone who's seen "Ticket to Paradise" also seems to agree that the film, once again, proves just how electric Clooney and Roberts can be when they're given the chance to appear on-screen together.

Nowhere is Clooney and Roberts' magnetic chemistry in "Ticket to Paradise" more apparent than in the film's beer pong scene, which sees its two stars go absolutely wild while facing off against Kaitlyn Dever's Lily and Maxime Bouttier's Gede. The scene is not only one of the most memorable that "Ticket to Paradise" has to offer, but it turns out that it also gave Clooney and Roberts the chance to exercise their improvisational muscles.