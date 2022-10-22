The Rookie: Feds Gets A Full-Season Order At ABC

The exciting news was revealed by TVLine, who shared that ABC would be ordering an additional nine episodes of "The Rookie: Feds," which would take the freshman series into the spring of 2023 with 22 episodes. The spin-off series was originally announced with only a 13-installment order that more resembled a mid-season replacement episode count as opposed to a brand-new, fall release. This is welcome news to its audience, but also maybe a bit surprising to some since not all viewers were impressed with the premiere.

But with delayed playback via DVR recordings in addition to real-time viewing numbers, the program has averaged a 101% gain in viewership since its debut on September 27, 2022, according to TVLine. Niecy Nash-Betts was delighted with the news, and shared on her Twitter account, "Mood for the rest of the weekend [star emoji]," which was a reply to ABC's official renewal announcement. Simone is certainly a character the actor believes in, as she told Deadline at Comic-Con 2022, "She's going to do it her way. She doesn't take no for an answer ... She's a lover, she's a flirt. We've got a lot in common."

Fans of "The Rookie: Feds" can now enjoy Agent Clark and her colleagues for the rest of the 2022-2023 network TV season.