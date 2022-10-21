Black Adam Star Sarah Shahi Didn't Know About Major Returning DCEU Characters Until The New York Premiere
This article contains spoilers for the "Black Adam." Reader beware!
After spending roughly a decade and a half in development limbo, "Black Adam" arrived at the movies on October 21, 2022. The man who signed on way back in 2007 to take on the role, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has finally donned the anti-hero's black and gold garb on the big screen. While the film hasn't proven a smash hit with critics, it has become the talk of the internet in the weeks leading up to its long-awaited release thanks to the unexpected appearance of one of the DC universe's biggest names.
Piling onto the already massive roster of DC staples in "Black Adam" — which ranges from Teth-Adam himself to Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), and the rest of the Justice Society of America — Superman appears in an epilogue scene to close the film out with a bang. Fan-favorite Henry Cavill came back for the moment, which, unless you haven't looked closely at the "Black Adam" news cycle, wasn't as much of a surprise as it could've been. Although, that's not to say the return of the "Man of Steel" didn't catch some viewers off-guard.
Surprisingly, the actress behind Kahndaqi freedom fighter Adrianna Tomaz, Sarah Shahi, didn't even know that Henry Cavill's Superman appears in "Black Adam" until she attended the New York premiere.
The minds behind Black Adam kept the film's secrets under lock and key
Sarah Shahi spoke with The Hollywood Reporter on October 21, 2022, to discuss all things "Black Adam." She even touched on the surprising return of Henry Cavill as Superman, revealing that even though she plays a prominent part in the movie, she went the entirety of filming without knowing of his cameo. "It was mind-blowing. When we all saw that moment, everybody's arms went up in the air. Everybody was just jumping out of their seats. They're really good at holding on to secrets over there," she said of her experience watching the scene for the first time at the "Black Adam" New York premiere.
As it turns out, Superman wasn't the only guest star Shahi was surprised to see pop up in "Black Adam." For one, Viola Davis appears as the no-nonsense government agent Amanda Waller — a cameo that made Shahi very excited. She recalled to THR, "I didn't even know Viola Davis was in the movie until I saw the screening. I was just like, 'Holy s***. I'm in a movie with Viola Davis.'" Additionally, she was surprised by the presence of Jennifer Holland as well, who returned to the role of Emilia Harcourt that she previously took on in 2021's "The Suicide Squad" and the HBO Max hit series "Peacemaker."
If you'd like to see Sarah Shahi, Henry Cavill, Dwayne Johnson, and more in action in the DC universe, "Black Adam" is now playing in theaters everywhere.