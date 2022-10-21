Black Adam Star Sarah Shahi Didn't Know About Major Returning DCEU Characters Until The New York Premiere

This article contains spoilers for the "Black Adam." Reader beware!

After spending roughly a decade and a half in development limbo, "Black Adam" arrived at the movies on October 21, 2022. The man who signed on way back in 2007 to take on the role, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has finally donned the anti-hero's black and gold garb on the big screen. While the film hasn't proven a smash hit with critics, it has become the talk of the internet in the weeks leading up to its long-awaited release thanks to the unexpected appearance of one of the DC universe's biggest names.

Piling onto the already massive roster of DC staples in "Black Adam" — which ranges from Teth-Adam himself to Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), and the rest of the Justice Society of America — Superman appears in an epilogue scene to close the film out with a bang. Fan-favorite Henry Cavill came back for the moment, which, unless you haven't looked closely at the "Black Adam" news cycle, wasn't as much of a surprise as it could've been. Although, that's not to say the return of the "Man of Steel" didn't catch some viewers off-guard.

Surprisingly, the actress behind Kahndaqi freedom fighter Adrianna Tomaz, Sarah Shahi, didn't even know that Henry Cavill's Superman appears in "Black Adam" until she attended the New York premiere.