Fans Told Looper Which Find On Storage Wars Was The Most Shocking - Exclusive Survey

They say that one person's trash is another person's treasure, and that couldn't be more true with A&E's "Storage Wars" television series. The premise of the show is quite simple — teams of people visit different storage facilities, and if one of the units has gone without payment, it goes up for auction. This can attract quite an array of people, and those that are interested in purchasing the contents of the storage units can only look from the outside, and cannot sift through the often random contents. In other words, people on "Storage Wars" have to trust their instincts and experience in order to truly reap an impressive profit.

Unfortunately, not every purchased unit in "Storage Wars" is some trove of fantastic and valuable items. For every awesome find, there is plenty of junk to go with it — the items weren't stored and forgotten about for no reason. However, between the useless and the useful, there can be some truly bizarre and confusing items found within "Storage Wars." We here at Looper decided to conduct our very own survey in order to find out what fans of the show believe to be the most shocking object or collection found thus far, and it seems respondents definitely have coalesced around one particular find.