Director Jaume Collet-Serra Compares Black Adam To The Classic Cinematic Antihero Dirty Harry

For a man who built his career on acrobatic exploits in the wrestling ring and hard-bodied action flicks, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson sure has a way with words. Consider the old WWE-era adage: Do you smell what the Rock is cooking? Almost three years ago, Johnson took to Instagram to contribute a new catchphrase to the cultural lexicon. "The hierarchy of power is about to change in the #DCUniverse."

Did Johnson's portentous caption come to pass? Well, maybe not. "Black Adam" — Johnson's first starring live-action gig in the DC Universe — has been met with a middling critical response. Johnson stars as the titular antihero, whose character was first teased in the 2019 movie "Shazam!" The athlete-turned-actor set his sights on the project in 2007, and 15 years — and plenty of delays — later, the action-packed "Black Adam" is finally coming to fruition.

"Black Adam" might not be the next Superman, but he's an undersung DC character who's finally getting his spot in the limelight. Here's why director Jaume Collet-Serra has compared the ancient villain to Dirty Harry.