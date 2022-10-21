Netflix And Mattel Are Developing A Barbie Interactive Animated Special

Director Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken is currently in the midst of production and slated for a July 21, 2023 release. While this is far from the first time Barbie will serve as the subject of a feature film, it will mark the first official live-action "Barbie" release, as well as the first major motion picture amidst what have otherwise been exclusively animated, made-for-TV and/or streaming exclusive projects.

Meanwhile, Netflix recently became home to a brand new "He-Man" cartoon series upon the debut of Kevin Smith's "Masters of the Universe: Revelation" in 2021. "He-Man," notably, originated as a Mattel action figure. Mattel is also the company that invented and continues to produce Barbie dolls, and therefore owns the very same "Barbie" IP that Gerwig, Robbie, Gosling et al. are adapting for their upcoming film.

Netflix is already home to some "Barbie" content, like "Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse," which is arguably one of the best cartoons on Netflix. Now, a new deal inked between Mattel and the streaming service will bring plenty more "Barbie" projects to Netflix, including an interactive special in the style made popular by "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" years prior.