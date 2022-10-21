Expect Surprise Classic Character Visits To Grey's Anatomy During Season 19

During its impressive run on TV, the medical drama "Grey's Anatomy" has featured a revolving door of characters that have come and gone. That's probably expected for a show that made its debut in 2005 and is currently running its 19th Season. When a beloved series endures for that long, there are bound to be major shifts between old and new characters. And in that regard, Season 19 looks more like a transition period for "Grey's Anatomy." Mirroring the beginning of Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) journey on the show, the latest season of "Grey's Anatomy" has introduced some new interns.

Yet fresh faces aren't the only change to the status quo in the series. Fans are bracing themselves to see less of Meredith, as Pompeo is expected to appear in far fewer episodes of "Grey's Anatomy." The actor, who is immensely busy outside of the show with other acting gigs, a podcast, and even co-founding a prescription medication service, will eventually phase into a narration role for "Grey's Anatomy." Meredith's diminishing screen time is perhaps unexpected and sad. However, we might also see older fan favorites return to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. According to showrunner Krista Vernoff, fans of "Grey's Anatomy" can at least expect some pleasant surprises in the form of classic character visits.