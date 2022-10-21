The Walker Showrunners Are Keeping Their Minds Open To The Possibility Of Future Spin-Offs

What if you took the old "Walker: Texas Ranger" show starring Chuck Norris but rebooted it with a more attractive protagonist, less toxic masculinity, and better storylines? You'd get CW's "Walker," starring and executive produced by former "Supernatural" star Jared Padalecki. The show just started airing episodes from Season 3 earlier this month and still has an audience approval rating of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Between the popularity of the show and period dramas making a comeback, the CW decided to jump on the bandwagon and bring fans a spinoff set in the old west, "Walker: Independence." It stars Katherine McNamara as Abby Walker, ancestor of Cordell Walker and widow out for revenge against the man who killed her husband. The show is so popular it already has higher ratings from critics and fans than its predecessor.

But why stop there? Will "Walker: Independence" be so successful that it gets its own spinoff? Are we in store for a Walker-themed spinoff inception? Well, Padalecki has already been asked about that, and his answer is something that may pique some fans' curiosity.