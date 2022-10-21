The Walker Showrunners Are Keeping Their Minds Open To The Possibility Of Future Spin-Offs
What if you took the old "Walker: Texas Ranger" show starring Chuck Norris but rebooted it with a more attractive protagonist, less toxic masculinity, and better storylines? You'd get CW's "Walker," starring and executive produced by former "Supernatural" star Jared Padalecki. The show just started airing episodes from Season 3 earlier this month and still has an audience approval rating of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Between the popularity of the show and period dramas making a comeback, the CW decided to jump on the bandwagon and bring fans a spinoff set in the old west, "Walker: Independence." It stars Katherine McNamara as Abby Walker, ancestor of Cordell Walker and widow out for revenge against the man who killed her husband. The show is so popular it already has higher ratings from critics and fans than its predecessor.
But why stop there? Will "Walker: Independence" be so successful that it gets its own spinoff? Are we in store for a Walker-themed spinoff inception? Well, Padalecki has already been asked about that, and his answer is something that may pique some fans' curiosity.
Jared Padalecki believes that many of the show's characters deserve their own series
Recently, Padalecki was asked by TV Line if there were any future plans for additional spinoffs of the show. "With our 'Walker' world, so many of our characters deserve a show of their own ... they're really fleshing out not just my character, but every character." Putting that much energy into fleshing out characters is one of the easiest shortcuts to a spinoff on network TV. Just look at wildly successful spinoffs like "Frasier" (a spinoff of "Cheers"), "Xena: Warrior Princess" (obviously a spinoff of "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys"), and "The Colbert Report," the satirical comedy news show which spun off from "The Daily Show" that became so popular, it ended up getting Colbert a cushy, primetime network job hosting "The Late Show" on CBS.
While answering that same interview question, Padalecki did definitively say that there are no spinoffs currently in the works. Of course, the keyword there is "currently." It certainly sounds like Padalecki and friends would be willing and eager to take on such a project if the opportunity presented itself. Perhaps they could work on a "Walker" spinoff where a member of the crime-fighting Walker clan needs to protect their small Texas town from "Supernatural" events, like demon possessions or wendigo attacks? And has to carry iron and salt on their belt, right between their gun holster and their taser? And the town has a lovely diner which serves the best pie in the state. All jokes aside, we're sure the next spinoff will live up to the quality the franchise has established for itself so far, if/when that spinoff happens.