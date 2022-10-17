We Triple Dog Dare You To Watch The New Teaser For A Christmas Story Christmas

1983's "A Christmas Story" is one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time. Because of the relatable plot, the depiction of nostalgic traditions, and the humor, whole families continue to love this film decades after it was released. Every year, the movie is replayed throughout the holiday season on major television networks and streaming services, making the wistful festivities depicted in the film even more nostalgic. In fact, at least one "A Christmas Story" star still makes money off the classic movie.

There have already been two follow-ups to "A Christmas Story," but neither was nearly as successful or memorable as the original film. "It Runs in the Family" was intended to be a direct sequel taking place right after the original film, but since it actually came out 11 years later, nearly all of the actors had to be replaced — which seems to be part of the reason the film never caught on. 2012's "A Christmas Story 2" explores Ralphie as a teenager, but was not based on the source material by Jean Shepherd like the original "A Christmas Story" was, and people generally gave it negative reviews (per The A.V. Club).

Despite these two films that did not live up to the original, "A Christmas Story" still has another chance at a decent sequel. A short teaser video has been released for the new movie, "A Christmas Story Christmas," which will be released this holiday season.