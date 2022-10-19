Disney Drops A New Trailer For Animated Epic Strange World

It's encouraging to know fans are still as excited for an original Disney project, not tied to an existing franchise, as they are for Marvel and "Star Wars" titles. The latest from Walt Disney Animation Studios that has viewers abuzz is the forthcoming "Strange World," due in theatres on November 23. And Disney has just rewarded fans with a brand-new trailer.

There's high caliber among its creative team, as "Raya and the Last Dragon" writer Qui Nguyen co-directs with Don Hall of "Moana," under production by "Big Hero 6" producer Roy Conli. The all-star cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Gabrielle Union, Lucy Liu, Jaboukie Young-White, and Alan Tudyk. It garnered positive attention as soon as it was announced under its revised title on December 9, 2021 (previously titled "Searcher Clade" after the main character). Inspired in part by pulp fiction and sci-fi stories from the likes of Jules Verne, "Strange World" has already set a record for the largest fantastical environment ever created by the studio. "I loved reading the old issues of pulps growing up," Hall said in a statement via Variety. "They were big adventures in which a group of explorers might discover a hidden world or ancient creatures. They've been a huge inspiration for 'Strange World.'"

After a June teaser trailer paid homage to classic 1950s movie trailers (BIG LETTERING! AUTHORITATIVE NARRATION!) and an official trailer shared on Twitter on September 21, Disney released a new special look on October 19, 2022. And fans are even more excited.