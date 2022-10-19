The Titans Season 4 Trailer Introduces Lex Luthor And Some Terrifying Supernatural Dangers

"Titans" has proven to be a reliable source of angsty, brutal comic book action throughout its first three seasons. While critical reception was initially a bit on the lukewarm side, Season 3 saw "Titans" achieve a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100%, though the fan score sits at 67%, with some of the user reviews complaining about the back half of the season. That particular season saw the eponymous group go up against Doctor Jonathan Crane, better known as Scarecrow in the comics, to save Gotham from destruction.

Not long before Season 3 finished airing, HBO Max announced that "Titans" would return for Season 4 (per TheWrap). Despite rumors circulating that the future of "Titans" after Season 4 is uncertain at best, according to a Variety report, that hasn't stopped the hype machine from building in anticipation for the next entry of the gritty DC superhero show. And now the show has finally released an official trailer, and it shows off all sorts of new additions to the series, including the introduction of supervillain Lex Luthor.