The Titans Season 4 Trailer Introduces Lex Luthor And Some Terrifying Supernatural Dangers
"Titans" has proven to be a reliable source of angsty, brutal comic book action throughout its first three seasons. While critical reception was initially a bit on the lukewarm side, Season 3 saw "Titans" achieve a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100%, though the fan score sits at 67%, with some of the user reviews complaining about the back half of the season. That particular season saw the eponymous group go up against Doctor Jonathan Crane, better known as Scarecrow in the comics, to save Gotham from destruction.
Not long before Season 3 finished airing, HBO Max announced that "Titans" would return for Season 4 (per TheWrap). Despite rumors circulating that the future of "Titans" after Season 4 is uncertain at best, according to a Variety report, that hasn't stopped the hype machine from building in anticipation for the next entry of the gritty DC superhero show. And now the show has finally released an official trailer, and it shows off all sorts of new additions to the series, including the introduction of supervillain Lex Luthor.
The Titans Season 4 trailer teases big things to come
The trailer for Season 4 of "Titans" has officially been released by HBO Max, and it teases all kinds of new additions to the series. Probably the most noteworthy addition to the show is supervillain Lex Luthor, who is portrayed by Titus Welliver. The teaser establishes his newfound interest in the occult and supernatural, presumably making him one of the big antagonists for the season. But things don't stop there by any means. The trailer also gives fans a taste of Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente) and Sebastian Blood (Joseph Morgan), as well as a new setting in Metropolis.
On the Titans side of things, the show looks to introduce Jinx (Lisa Ambalavanar), a dark magic user who appears to have some ties to Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites). Essentially, it appears as if Season 4 of "Titans" is moving the show in a whole new direction, which isn't all that surprising given the show's history. Moving to a new setting with new villains will hopefully reinvigorate the show creatively and keep it fresh for fans. If this trailer is anything to go by, viewers will have yet another action-packed season of brutality to look forward to.