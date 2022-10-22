Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Once Played Mean Girl Jennifer P. On Full House

Danielle Fishel quickly became a household name thanks to her breakout role as the independent feminist Topanga Lawrence in "Boy Meets World." Her character's assertiveness and representation drew audiences to her as a unique portrayal of girls in sitcoms of the '90s. This outstanding role even led to a revival in 2014 titled "Girl Meets World" starring Rowan Blanchard and Sabrina Carpenter, who continue setting Fishel's preceding extraordinary example for young audiences.

What fans may not know, however, is the major feminist icon Topanga/Fishel has a connection to thanks to a notable behind-the-scenes fact. Fishel revealed on the podcast titled "Pod Meets World" that Topanga is sporting a historical piece of wardrobe in a flashback episode. In Season 3 Episode 19, the gang is sent back to the 1950s in a freak accident where Topanga gets to rock Lucille Ball's (Lucy Ricardo on "I Love Lucy) shoes, preserved in the precious Disney Vault. Fishel's portrayal as Topanga channels the trailblazer, and the detail of bringing Lucy's shoes on-screen again nicely pays tribute.

Sitcoms from the '90s are arguably foundational to the variety of modern-day shows we now know and love. They have also fueled several TV reboots, and spin-offs, including "Girl Meets World," which followed Topanga and Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) over a decade after the original series ended. While Fishel is mainly known for her work on "Boy Meets World" and its offshoot series, she made her debut in "Full House," right before her breakout role.