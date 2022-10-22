Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Once Played Mean Girl Jennifer P. On Full House
Danielle Fishel quickly became a household name thanks to her breakout role as the independent feminist Topanga Lawrence in "Boy Meets World." Her character's assertiveness and representation drew audiences to her as a unique portrayal of girls in sitcoms of the '90s. This outstanding role even led to a revival in 2014 titled "Girl Meets World" starring Rowan Blanchard and Sabrina Carpenter, who continue setting Fishel's preceding extraordinary example for young audiences.
What fans may not know, however, is the major feminist icon Topanga/Fishel has a connection to thanks to a notable behind-the-scenes fact. Fishel revealed on the podcast titled "Pod Meets World" that Topanga is sporting a historical piece of wardrobe in a flashback episode. In Season 3 Episode 19, the gang is sent back to the 1950s in a freak accident where Topanga gets to rock Lucille Ball's (Lucy Ricardo on "I Love Lucy) shoes, preserved in the precious Disney Vault. Fishel's portrayal as Topanga channels the trailblazer, and the detail of bringing Lucy's shoes on-screen again nicely pays tribute.
Sitcoms from the '90s are arguably foundational to the variety of modern-day shows we now know and love. They have also fueled several TV reboots, and spin-offs, including "Girl Meets World," which followed Topanga and Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) over a decade after the original series ended. While Fishel is mainly known for her work on "Boy Meets World" and its offshoot series, she made her debut in "Full House," right before her breakout role.
Fishel first played mean valley girl Jennifer P. in Full House
When the eldest daughters on "Full House" became teenagers, the series introduced more mature themes like rebellion and child abuse. In Season 6 Episode 10, "I'm Not D.J.," Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) grapples with peer pressure and living up to the unachievable standards set by her "perfect" older sister D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure).
"Full House" examines conformity through the Jennifers, two Valley girls with the same first name and a whole lot of attitude. This is where we get our first glimpse of the soon-to-be '90s sitcom star Danielle Fishel in her TV debut (via IMDb). Fishel plays Jennifer P., the magenta blazer-rocking half of the mean-girl duo. Stephanie's instinct to impress the Jennifers causes her to punch down and ostracize her younger sister Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen). In the end, their obnoxious antics help Stephanie realize the importance of individuality, which propels her to be honest with her father and sister.
The episode closes with the signature "Full House" final scene, cementing the thematic lesson in a heartwarming moment for the Tanner family. By bringing the family together to communicate, "Full House" showcases the importance of openly communicating your feelings to each other, which often brings healthy growth and acceptance.
Fishel's role as Jennifer P. is a far cry from the fierce and free-spirited Topanga, whom she began playing in 1993, a year after her first TV appearance.