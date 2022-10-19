Apple TV+ Has Dropped The New Trailer For Slow Horses Season 2

When the Apple TV+ slow-burn espionage drama "Slow Horses" debuted back in April, it did so with surprisingly little fanfare. That's especially true as the series fronted a high-profile British cast, with Oscar winner Gary Oldman and Oscar nominee Kristen Scott-Thomas appearing alongside the likes of up-and-comers like Jack Lowden, Olivia Cooke, and Sophie Okonedo. The series did, however, earn a fair amount of love from critics (per Rotten Tomatoes), many of whom praised both its unconventional setup and Oldman's deliciously frumpy performance.

If you missed out on the first season of "Slow Horses," the show takes its name from a group of British Intelligence agents who call Slough House (essentially an unceremonious landing spot for MI5 agents who've made career-killing blunders in the field) their base of operations. Oldman's grizzled agent Jack Lamb essentially leads the motley crew, answering directly to Scott-Thomas' MI5 Deputy Director-General Diana Taverner. Season 1 of "Slow Horses" found that crew unexpectedly at the center of a dangerous plot backed by rogue MI5 bosses.

That twisty narrative proved the very definition of white knuckle by season's end, with the gang narrowly thwarting said plot. And if the just-released Season 2 trailer for "Slow Horses" is any indication, the team is set to be front and center for another thrilling run of deadly spy games.