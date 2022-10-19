Apple TV+ Has Dropped The New Trailer For Slow Horses Season 2
When the Apple TV+ slow-burn espionage drama "Slow Horses" debuted back in April, it did so with surprisingly little fanfare. That's especially true as the series fronted a high-profile British cast, with Oscar winner Gary Oldman and Oscar nominee Kristen Scott-Thomas appearing alongside the likes of up-and-comers like Jack Lowden, Olivia Cooke, and Sophie Okonedo. The series did, however, earn a fair amount of love from critics (per Rotten Tomatoes), many of whom praised both its unconventional setup and Oldman's deliciously frumpy performance.
If you missed out on the first season of "Slow Horses," the show takes its name from a group of British Intelligence agents who call Slough House (essentially an unceremonious landing spot for MI5 agents who've made career-killing blunders in the field) their base of operations. Oldman's grizzled agent Jack Lamb essentially leads the motley crew, answering directly to Scott-Thomas' MI5 Deputy Director-General Diana Taverner. Season 1 of "Slow Horses" found that crew unexpectedly at the center of a dangerous plot backed by rogue MI5 bosses.
That twisty narrative proved the very definition of white knuckle by season's end, with the gang narrowly thwarting said plot. And if the just-released Season 2 trailer for "Slow Horses" is any indication, the team is set to be front and center for another thrilling run of deadly spy games.
Season 2 of Slow Horses finds the rat-tag MI5 crew in rare form
Given everything that went down in Season 1 of "Slow Horses," not every cast member is back for the second. Thankfully, many of the central players have, in fact, returned for more espionage-centric fun. And per the Season 2 trailer, Team Slough House will indeed be in more danger than ever before.
Backed by a remix of The Clash's "London Calling," that trailer opens with a brief glimpse of which Slough House agents are in play for Season 2, including Gary Oldman's Jack Lamb, Jack Lowden's River Cartwright, Rosalind Eleazar's Louisa Guy, Saskia Reeves' Catherine Standish, Roddy Ho's Christopher Chung, and Kadiff Karwan's Marcus Longridge. Kristen Scott-Thomas' Diana Taverner is, naturally, also on hand. After a cheeky intro, the group's new case soon falls into their collective laps, this one involving an older MI5 agent who's turned up dead.
It's quickly revealed that agent was onto a big case involving Russian sleeper agents in the U.K. being reactivated to take down MI5 assets. Along with that news come ominous statements like "More people are going to die" and "This feels too suspicious." That dialogue plays over images of the Slough House team doing the requisite sleuthing, gun-toting, and running through the city streets. And in the end, there's also a terrorist plot revealed that could claim the lives of thousands. You can find out if Lamb and his Slough House crew once again save the day when Season 2 of "Slow Horses" hits Apple TV+ on December 2, 2022.