Paula Newsome Describes Her Relationship With CSI: Vegas Co-Star Marg Helgenberger – Exclusive

While Newsome is relatively new to the ways of "CSI," with the first season of "CSI: Vegas" being just 10 episodes, she was ecstatic at the fact that she'd get to work with an old pro like Helgenberger.

"When she announced on Twitter that she was going to be doing this, I sent her a big old 'Yay!'" says Newsome. "She was like, 'I'm so glad to be able to work with you! We should meet.' I was like, 'I'm hungry ... right now!' We made plans and had a meal together. We went and ate some pasta. It was nice."

With that, the two hit it off. "Marg is so wonderful," says Newsome. "She has a way of doing what she does that makes it so realistic. She's in her body in a way that's very cool to me. I really like it. She's a wonderful actress. Then off camera, she's a good person ... She'll help you in a pinch."

As for working together, Newsome "loves" the vibe Helgenberger brings to the set, even when things don't always go so smoothy. "There was this one scene that me and Marg had done a bunch of [times] that day, and Marg was a pro, but this one got tired," says Newsome. "We were waiting off stage on our starting marks, and she was supposed to go one way and I was going another way, and Marg bumped into my body. It was like a Border Collie that was making me go the right way. It was so funny."

Season 2 of "CSI: Vegas" airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.