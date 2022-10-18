Ironheart Has Added Paul Calderón To Its Expanding Cast

Director Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will be a landmark entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Most notably, it will deal with the fallout of King T'Challa's (the late, great Chadwick Boseman) death and the invasion of outside forces who seek to take advantage of the demise of Wakanda's leader. It will also feature a plethora of new characters, from the aquatic leader of Talocan, Namor (Tenoch Huerta), to the fierce warrior Attuma (Alex Livinalli). Alongside these newcomers is Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), better known by her superhero alias, Ironheart.

A relatively new face on the pages of Marvel Comics, Ironheart was created by Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Deodato in 2016 for "Invincible Iron Man." In the years since, the armor-clad hero has steadily grown in popularity, making her a prime addition to the MCU. "Wakanda Forever" will introduce her, but her presence in the film isn't a mere one-off for the sake of giving audiences something to get excited about. She's in the MCU for the long haul, as evidenced by the fact that she's about to get her own aptly-titled Disney+ series, "Ironheart," from creator Chinaka Hodge.

As the development of "Ironheart" continues, we've learned that actor Paul Calderón will join Dominique Thorne and the rest of the previously-known cast on the upcoming program.