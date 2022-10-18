Michael Myers' Performer James Jude Courtney Confirms That Halloween Ends Is His Final Turn As The Shape

Director David Gordon Green breathed new life into the "Halloween" franchise in 2018 with, well, "Halloween." He bumped most of the previous films out of canon, brought back Jamie Lee Curtis and brought in James Jude Courtney — Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, respectively — and gave fans of the franchise the revival they'd been waiting years for. Naturally, this success meant a sequel couldn't be far behind, so "Halloween Kills" arrived in 2021. While not nearly as well-received as its predecessor, if nothing else, it got fans excited for the next and supposedly final chapter in the "Halloween" saga.

"Halloween Ends" premiered on October 14, 2022, promising to conclude the decades-long feud between Michael and Laurie. Sadly, for both general audiences and critics, it didn't measure up to expectations by any means, sending off the franchise on a down note. Worse yet, it proved a massively disappointing conclusion for Jamie Lee Curtis, who made no bones about the fact that with "Halloween Ends," her time playing Laurie would come to an end — even putting it in writing. She'd held onto the role in some form or fashion since the original John Carpenter-directed "Halloween" movie from back in 1978.

As it turns out, Jamie Lee Curtis isn't the only famous "Halloween" actor bidding farewell to their iconic role. James Jude Courtney will hang up his Michael Myers mask for good in the wake of "Halloween Ends."