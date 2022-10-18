Michael Myers' Performer James Jude Courtney Confirms That Halloween Ends Is His Final Turn As The Shape
Director David Gordon Green breathed new life into the "Halloween" franchise in 2018 with, well, "Halloween." He bumped most of the previous films out of canon, brought back Jamie Lee Curtis and brought in James Jude Courtney — Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, respectively — and gave fans of the franchise the revival they'd been waiting years for. Naturally, this success meant a sequel couldn't be far behind, so "Halloween Kills" arrived in 2021. While not nearly as well-received as its predecessor, if nothing else, it got fans excited for the next and supposedly final chapter in the "Halloween" saga.
"Halloween Ends" premiered on October 14, 2022, promising to conclude the decades-long feud between Michael and Laurie. Sadly, for both general audiences and critics, it didn't measure up to expectations by any means, sending off the franchise on a down note. Worse yet, it proved a massively disappointing conclusion for Jamie Lee Curtis, who made no bones about the fact that with "Halloween Ends," her time playing Laurie would come to an end — even putting it in writing. She'd held onto the role in some form or fashion since the original John Carpenter-directed "Halloween" movie from back in 1978.
As it turns out, Jamie Lee Curtis isn't the only famous "Halloween" actor bidding farewell to their iconic role. James Jude Courtney will hang up his Michael Myers mask for good in the wake of "Halloween Ends."
Courtney is ready to leave Michael Myers behind
On October 18, 2022 — a mere few days after the release of "Halloween Ends" — James Jude Courtney spoke to Screen Rant, where he dropped the surprising news that he's officially done portraying "The Shape" Michael Myers. "We're done. I think, for me, to put this character down, Jamie and I were talking on the set towards the end, knowing that this was the end for us," he explained. Following in the footsteps of legendary Michael Myers actors like Nick Castle and Tyler Mane, Courtney took on the role in 2018's "Halloween," following that performance up with two more via "Halloween Kills" and "Halloween Ends."
Even though he's just gotten started as Michael Myers, James Jude Courtney feels that age is a determining factor in his decision to leave the part. He said, "I'm 65 years old, she's a year or two younger, but we're not spring chickens, we're both vital, and vibrant, and athletic and youthful, but we're moving in places in our career." Additionally, in his eyes and those of many others who worked on it, "Halloween Ends" is equivalent to a Super Bowl win, so there's no real need for him to play Myers again in more movies. "Best to win with a big ring on our hand and walk off into the sunset," Courtney concludes.
Say what you will about the recent "Halloween" trilogy, but it's hard to deny that James Jude Courtney was a great Michael Myers opposite Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode. It's too bad we likely won't see them clash at the cinema ever again.