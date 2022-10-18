Michael Myers' Screen Time In Halloween Ends Has Fans Making Comparisons To 1978 Film

The concluding chapter of David Gordon Green's "Halloween" sequel trilogy has been a surprise to fans due to just how little of the unstoppable serial killer Michael Myers is in the film. The controversy over Michael's diminished screen time in the new "Halloween Ends" became prominent enough for Green himself to address it to Collider, telling fans that he was aware of the risk he was taking in choosing to focus so much on a completely different character, young outcast Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), rather than the masked super-killer they are accused to.

Things could be worse: The infamous "Halloween III: Season of the Witch" discards Michael altogether in favor of a standalone plot about evil jack-o-lantern masks and one devilishly catchy advertising jingle. But, as some fans of the "Halloween" franchise have pointed out, the original "Halloween" isn't exactly wall-to-wall Michael Myers, either. Some viewers of John Carpenter's seminal horror classic might be surprised at how much time the killer spends off-screen. And perhaps, as some fans are claiming, that makes "Halloween Ends" an appropriate tribute to the most important "Halloween" movie of them all.