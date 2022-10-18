Dwayne Johnson Says The DCEU's True Future Is As A Shared Universe

"Black Adam" hits theaters this weekend, and, if nothing else, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has promised that it will change the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe. Though we've grown tired of that saying, we are nothing but ecstatic to see Johnson's 15-year journey finally bear fruit.

For any struggling DC fans out there, it truly does seem like Johnson and his team are single-handedly saving the DC Extended Universe, which has been nothing but heartache in recent years. Problems have plagued the DCEU since the beginning, with a couple of lackluster movies quickly jumping into a "Justice League" movie, Zack Snyder's exit, and Warner Bros. frequently changing owners. There's not much that hasn't gone wrong.

As it currently stands, there's not really any sense of connectivity between any of DC's upcoming projects. Robert Pattinson's "The Batman" is in its own universe, "Joker" is in another, and "Black Adam" takes place in the main DCEU, but we barely know what that even means at this point unless you've seen The Rock's spoilers about his upcoming movie.

One thing's for sure: Johnson fully understands the issues plaguing the DCEU and what fans think of the universe's current status. DC fans want their movies to succeed and set up a true shared universe like the Marvel Cinematic Universe but have their own spin on the idea. And that's exactly what The Rock wants to do, too.