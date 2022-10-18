What The Big Bang Theory's Chuck Lorre Really Thought Of Jessica Radloff's Oral History Of The Sitcom - Exclusive

There's nothing like coming home from a long day of work and turning on a sitcom. Something about this hilarious genre of television allows viewers to escape their everyday woes. Once your feet are propped up and comedic brilliance is unfolding on-screen, you just know it's time to relax.

While there's a plethora of sitcoms to choose from, some programming stands out from the rest. Shows like "M*A*S*H" enjoyed long-running programming that beat out the competition, and up there with the most enjoyed — and long-lasting — sitcoms is "The Big Bang Theory," the CBS hit that lasted a whopping 12 seasons.

On the surface, "The Big Bang Theory" tells the story of four nerdy scientists trying their best to navigate a world that is consistently against them, but in reality, the show depicted heartfelt, meaningful, and beloved characters who challenged expectations. Jessica Radloff, a senior editor at Glamour and "Big Bang" expert, set out to document the groundbreaking show in her book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series." Ahead of its release, she joined us for an exclusive interview and shared what creator Chuck Lorre really thought of her expertise.