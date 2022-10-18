What The Big Bang Theory's Chuck Lorre Really Thought Of Jessica Radloff's Oral History Of The Sitcom - Exclusive
There's nothing like coming home from a long day of work and turning on a sitcom. Something about this hilarious genre of television allows viewers to escape their everyday woes. Once your feet are propped up and comedic brilliance is unfolding on-screen, you just know it's time to relax.
While there's a plethora of sitcoms to choose from, some programming stands out from the rest. Shows like "M*A*S*H" enjoyed long-running programming that beat out the competition, and up there with the most enjoyed — and long-lasting — sitcoms is "The Big Bang Theory," the CBS hit that lasted a whopping 12 seasons.
On the surface, "The Big Bang Theory" tells the story of four nerdy scientists trying their best to navigate a world that is consistently against them, but in reality, the show depicted heartfelt, meaningful, and beloved characters who challenged expectations. Jessica Radloff, a senior editor at Glamour and "Big Bang" expert, set out to document the groundbreaking show in her book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series." Ahead of its release, she joined us for an exclusive interview and shared what creator Chuck Lorre really thought of her expertise.
Chuck Lorre was impressed by Jessica's dedication
Documenting any television show or hit movie is intimidating, but when faced with the creative mind behind the project, confidence can go out the window. When Jessica Radloff was dedicating her time and effort to "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," she conducted interview after interview, getting a true sense of the story behind the story. But the book wouldn't have been complete without Chuck Lorre's contribution, and during our exclusive interview, Radloff shared what it was really like talking to the show's creator.
"Chuck Lorre gave me probably the biggest compliment during this whole process, which is for one, Chuck did 10 hours of Zooms and people joked with me like, 'I've never talked to Chuck for more than 10 [minutes]. You talked to him for 10 hours?' And I was like, 'Yes. I did,'" Radloff told us. "I think it taught me not to be so intimidated by anybody. If you treat them all with respect and kindness and understand where they're coming from, that's how I've always approached everything."
Lorre went as far to tell Radloff that she could be the next Barbara Walters after this experience, to which the journalist was shocked (in the best way possible).
Chuck Lorre's praise meant more to Jessica than most other compliments
While dedicating her time to "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," Jessica Radloff maintained her career as a senior editor at Glamour, balancing both creative avenues and taking a beating as a result. Telling us that she had to start taking cholesterol medication, wearing glasses, and losing hair, Radloff truly dedicated herself to the project — and Chuck Lorre noticed.
"[The book] changed me so much, but it also made me realize what I was capable of," Radloff told us. "[Lorre's] compliments were so meaningful because Chuck is not a person that dishes out compliments unless he truly believes it. So this project made me realize what I was capable of doing and as somebody that has always struggled with self-confidence at times and thinking, 'Am I capable of doing this? Am I good enough to do it?' This gave me that confidence that yes, you can do it."
Radloff revealed that the book and project as a whole has filled her with a "sense of pride and joy." You truly don't want to miss "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series."
Jessica Radloff's "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series" is available in stores now.