She-Hulk Director Kat Coiro Made Sure Daredevil Had A Hallway Fight
"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" might have been made to showcase the popular Stan Lee and John Buscema-created comic book character, but along the way, plenty of familiar faces to the Marvel Cinematic Universe pop up. Focusing on the life of lawyer Jennifer "Jen" Walters (Tatiana Maslany), who becomes a Hulk following an accident where her blood is mixed with her cousin's, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), we follow Walters as she takes on legal cases for other superheroes.
While more comedic than your typical MCU fare, "She-Hulk" remains an MCU property, meaning that crossovers are expected. These faces include the previously mentioned Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Emil Blonsky/Abomination (Tim Roth), and Wong (Benedict Wong). However, in an MCU series about superhero lawyers, there is one natural choice to bring along: Matthew Murdock/Daredevil, portrayed by Charlie Cox.
Bringing this "really good lawyer" into the mix was not something taken lightly. The character's introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be in the 2015 television series, "Daredevil," originally released by Netflix, which followed the blind lawyer with heightened senses as he fights evil-doers by night. The show amassed hearty critical acclaim, making it all the more frustrating when it was canceled in 2018. However, Murdock is gradually returning to the MCU, starting with a cameo in 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home." When it came to his introduction to "She-Hulk," director Kat Coiro knew it was going to take more than meta humor to appease Daredevil fans.
Coiro knew fan expectations needed to be met
"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" director Kat Coiro was fully aware of the task that laid before her of bringing back Charlie Cox's Daredevil in an explosive and power-packed manner. Although the team was looking at exploring a lighter, more comedic side of the character to line up with the tone of "She-Hulk" (via The Direct), Coiro knew that there were certain aspects of the much darker and adult-oriented Netflix series they would have to bring in to please fans.
"I have to say [the relationship between Jennifer Walters and Daredevil] was one of the things I was most nervous about, because he has such a rabid fan base, and because people expect certain things and yet we're subverting his genre a little bit," she said in an interview with ComicBook.com. "I'm so glad that people love it. You know, I really did go back and watch so many hallway fights to make sure that we drew elements from them, you know, while still placing it squarely in She-Hulk's world." It certainly feels on brand for Daredevil to want to spend a romantic evening with someone who can clear out a hallway as good as he can, meshing the worlds of both the Netflix series and "She-Hulk" together perfectly.
Daredevil is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the 2023 Marvel Disney+ series "Echo" (via The Hollywood Reporter) and the Disney+ revival "Daredevil: Born Again" in 2024 (via Variety).