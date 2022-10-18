She-Hulk Director Kat Coiro Made Sure Daredevil Had A Hallway Fight

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" might have been made to showcase the popular Stan Lee and John Buscema-created comic book character, but along the way, plenty of familiar faces to the Marvel Cinematic Universe pop up. Focusing on the life of lawyer Jennifer "Jen" Walters (Tatiana Maslany), who becomes a Hulk following an accident where her blood is mixed with her cousin's, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), we follow Walters as she takes on legal cases for other superheroes.

While more comedic than your typical MCU fare, "She-Hulk" remains an MCU property, meaning that crossovers are expected. These faces include the previously mentioned Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Emil Blonsky/Abomination (Tim Roth), and Wong (Benedict Wong). However, in an MCU series about superhero lawyers, there is one natural choice to bring along: Matthew Murdock/Daredevil, portrayed by Charlie Cox.

Bringing this "really good lawyer" into the mix was not something taken lightly. The character's introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be in the 2015 television series, "Daredevil," originally released by Netflix, which followed the blind lawyer with heightened senses as he fights evil-doers by night. The show amassed hearty critical acclaim, making it all the more frustrating when it was canceled in 2018. However, Murdock is gradually returning to the MCU, starting with a cameo in 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home." When it came to his introduction to "She-Hulk," director Kat Coiro knew it was going to take more than meta humor to appease Daredevil fans.