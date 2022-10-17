John Boyega Says Attack The Block 2 Will Tackle Gentrification In London

While John Boyega may have had his first blockbuster hit with the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, his first role in a feature film came in the 2011 cult sci-fi film "Attack the Block," directed by Joe Cornish. Now, Boyega is ready to return to the block for another go around. In 2021, Deadline reported that "Attack the Block 2" was in the works, with Cornish and Boyega to return and Boyega becoming a producer.

In an interview with Collider in August of 2022, Boyega revealed that he was part of the writing process with Cornish. "Yes. This process has been fantastic," Boyega told Collider. "The story has actually been presented by myself and Joe Cornish. We've collaborated heavily on making a story that makes sense for Moses and the other characters that will come onto the second [film], and the new characters that will be coming up in the sequel too. And then, also, there's different perspectives in writing it, with Joe having his perspective and me having mine." So it would seem that Boyega is doing a lot more than acting this time around and has been deeply involved with the creation of the sequel.

Recently, Boyega talked a little more about the project and teased a tiny bit of plot information in the sequel.