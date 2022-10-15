What The Midnight Club Season 2 May Look Like According To Mike Flanagan

While speaking with Collider about "The Midnight Club" Season 1, Mike Flanagan was quick to note how the Netflix show's cliffhanger ending differentiates it from his previous TV efforts. "This is the first time we've ever designed anything to be ongoing," Flanagan said. The "Doctor Sleep" and "Midnight Mass" director added, "We have no idea if it's going to come back or if we're going to be doing more."

However, while it remains unclear whether Netflix wants to bring "The Midnight Club" back for another season, Flanagan did tease some of the ideas that he and other members of the show's creative team have about its future. In specific, Flanagan said, "There would not be much of a time jump [between seasons]. For a lot of our characters, they don't have too much time for us to burn. So we would be coming in relatively tight, I think to where we left off."

Unfortunately, Flanagan added that the lack of a major time jump between "The Midnight Club" Seasons 1 and 2 doesn't mean viewers wouldn't have to say goodbye to more of the show's terminally ill characters. "If it does continue, there will have to be a new cast. And they'll have to kind of come in one at a time as people go," Flanagan noted.

In other words, while it doesn't sound like "The Midnight Club" Season 2 would adopt a totally anthological structure, it does seem like the show's cast would inevitably evolve a lot over the course of its episodes. Whether or not that's what fans want to see from a sophomore season of "The Midnight Club" is, of course, up for debate, but it's a direction that's certainly in keeping with the show's established themes and tone.