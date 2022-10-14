Russell Crowe Denies Reports That He Had A Legendarily Terrible Table Read For My Best Friend's Wedding

In Scott Meslow's book "From Hollywood With Love," P.J. Hogan, the director of "My Best Friend's Wedding," wanted Russell Crowe to play the part of Michael. This character was the titular best friend and love interest to Julia Roberts' Julianne, and as cited by Deadline, Crowe purportedly scheduled a table read as Roberts had discretion on who to cast in the film. The outlet also included text from the book where the director allegedly stated, "It was one of the worst table reads I've ever experienced. Russell was seated opposite Julia. He gripped that script, and he stared at that script, and he didn't look at her once. He read every line in a monotone. At one point, Julia was literally leaning over the table, staring, like, inches from Russell's face, trying to make eye contact. And he wouldn't look at her..."

Hogan concluded by describing how Crowe thought the reading went well, but the director already knew he wouldn't be in the film. In response, Crowe completely pushed back on these claims on his official Twitter account. He tweeted, "Pure imagination on behalf of this director. I did not audition for this film. I have never done a table read with the actress mentioned. Would be funny if it wasn't so pointless."

The tweet has since garnered dozens of replies, with one of them from @cognac62 reading, "Wow. How Bizarre." Other users expressed similar sentiments of skepticism regarding Hogan's claims about Crowe's bad table read.