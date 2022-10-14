The Pop Culture References You May Have Missed In The First Episode Of The Winchesters

"Supernatural" was a show that never shied away when it came to pop culture references. Everything from "The X Files" to "The Evil Dead" get loving homages across the show's 15 seasons, so it's only natural that its prequel series, "The Winchesters," would include its fair share of pop culture shoutouts too.

"The Winchesters" tells the story of John and Mary Winchester (Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly), the parents of Dean and Sam (Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki). Dean even narrates his parents' story, with Ackles also serving as one of the show's executive producers. According to the actor and producer, "The Winchesters" was the first story he wanted to tell when he and his wife, Danneel Ackles, who portrayed Anael on "Supernatural," formed their own production company. "I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents' relationship and how it came to be," he said when announcing the series in 2021, per Deadline.

"The Winchesters" has now finally arrived and its inaugural episode had a few choice pop culture references to go with its 1970s setting.