Big Bang Theory Expert Jessica Radloff Weighs In On The Secret Behind The Show's Success - Exclusive

It's fair to say that there are some super-fans among us when it comes to a particular movie or television show. If you've ever found yourself cackling at "Friends," you likely can recall the infamous "Pivot!" scene by heart. While sitcoms have come and gone, there's a handful of programs that become synonymous with a phrase, a series of characters, or even just one word.

"Bazinga" — and you instantly know we're talking about "The Big Bang Theory."

"The Big Bang Theory" followed the relationships, professional ambitions, and hilarious daily routines of four nerdy scientists in Pasadena. Enamored by their gorgeous neighbor, "The Big Bang Theory" gave viewers laughs so intense they induced stomach aches. The CBS hit reflected more than silly antics — presenting women in STEM, issues surrounding parenthood, social anxiety, and personal development to the forefront, "The Big Bang Theory" represented more than a sitcom, and journalist Jessica Radloff set out to document the show's impact.

Dedicating a big chunk of her life — and balancing it with her work as a senior editor for Glamour — to the book, Radloff's "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series" is now available to purchase. Ahead of the book's release, we sat down with Radloff for an exclusive interview, and she shared what elements made the show successful.