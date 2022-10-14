Whoopi Goldberg Has Some Pretty Specific Requests For Casting Sister Act 3
It's been 30 years since church choirs worldwide were inspired to up the ante thanks to the talented nuns of St. Katherine's. In 1992, theater-goers flocked to see Whoopi Goldberg portray Deloris Van Cartier — a lounge singer who is forced to enter the witness protection program after observing a murder at the hands of her mob-connected boyfriend, Vince LaRocca (Harvey Keitel).
Under the disguise of Sister Mary Clarence, Deloris is sent to St. Katherine's. Given her performance experience in Reno, she's appointed to direct the off-key choir of nuns. After much work and determination, she achieves her goal, with their rendition of "Hail Holy Queen" continuing to serve as one of the most joyous moments in film.
The sequel "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit" was released the following year. This installment sees Deloris continuing to help others achieve vocal success. This time, she lends her expertise to a school choir. Additionally, from April 20, 2011, through August 26, 2012 (via Broadway.com), a musical following the plotline of the original and starring Raven-Symoné hit the Big Apple stage.
A decade later, the "Sister Act" franchise is being spotlighted once again as details about a third film come to light. Though not much is known about the project at this point, Goldberg has some specific ideas about who she wants to star alongside in the forthcoming installment.
Whoopi Goldberg wants Keke Palmer, Lizzo and Nicki Minaj to be part of Sister Act 3
In a September 2022 interview with ET, Whoopi Goldberg revealed that "Sister Act 3," which will see her return as Sister Mary Clarence, has been trying to get off the ground for six years. She said, "We are so close. But when you have 9,000 people who have to okay it, it takes a little more time than you want. But it's coming."
Similar to the highly-anticipated "Hocus Pocus 2," which recently dropped on Disney+, the upcoming "Sister Act" installment, produced by Tyler Perry, is also expected to debut on the streaming platform, as reported by Deadline. Until that day comes, Goldberg is sharing some ideas about her dream cast.
On Comedy Central's "Hell of A Week," the actress told host Charlamagne tha God that she wants Keke Palmer, Lizzo and Nicki Minaj to be involved in the project. Goldberg said, "I want everybody. I want as many people who want to have some fun because I really, desperately need to have some fun."
For Palmer, the feeling is mutual. On an episode of "The View," she informed Goldberg, "I just want to let you know I'm available for the job." Palmer also shared a fan-made "Sister Act 3" poster that shows her and Goldberg starring alongside Bette Midler, who was actually supposed to star in the original.
According to Goldberg, the script for the third "Sister Act" movie is slated to be completed by the end of October. Hopefully, casting will be announced soon after, with Palmer able to share an official poster emblazoned with her name.