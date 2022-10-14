Whoopi Goldberg Has Some Pretty Specific Requests For Casting Sister Act 3

It's been 30 years since church choirs worldwide were inspired to up the ante thanks to the talented nuns of St. Katherine's. In 1992, theater-goers flocked to see Whoopi Goldberg portray Deloris Van Cartier — a lounge singer who is forced to enter the witness protection program after observing a murder at the hands of her mob-connected boyfriend, Vince LaRocca (Harvey Keitel).

Under the disguise of Sister Mary Clarence, Deloris is sent to St. Katherine's. Given her performance experience in Reno, she's appointed to direct the off-key choir of nuns. After much work and determination, she achieves her goal, with their rendition of "Hail Holy Queen" continuing to serve as one of the most joyous moments in film.

The sequel "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit" was released the following year. This installment sees Deloris continuing to help others achieve vocal success. This time, she lends her expertise to a school choir. Additionally, from April 20, 2011, through August 26, 2012 (via Broadway.com), a musical following the plotline of the original and starring Raven-Symoné hit the Big Apple stage.

A decade later, the "Sister Act" franchise is being spotlighted once again as details about a third film come to light. Though not much is known about the project at this point, Goldberg has some specific ideas about who she wants to star alongside in the forthcoming installment.