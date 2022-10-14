Community's Joel McHale Returning To Network Comedy With Fox Sitcom Animal Control

As Variety reports, Joel McHale will lead and executive produce the new Fox comedy "Animal Control" — the first original comedy series owned entirely by the network. Per their findings, the series will explore the world of animal control workers who find wrangling animals simpler than understanding the complicated people around them. McHale will play Frank, a former police officer fired from the force after attempting to uncover corruption within his own department. Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox, told Variety, "[The creative team] had envisioned Joel as the lead of 'Animal Control' from the very moment we began development, and we are all ecstatic to have him on board... [his] acerbic wit and ability to bring a comedic lens to everything he's involved with make him the perfect person to bring Frank to life."

McHale's last foray into network television didn't go too well. A year after "Community" would finish its run, the comedian would star in the CBS workplace sitcom "The Great Indoors." The show followed a boots-on-the-ground adventure reporter (played by McHale) who is forced to put his field days behind him when the magazine he works for goes digital. Speaking with the Wall Street Journal, McHale described the show as a generational comedy exploring how vastly different age groups interact while combatting stereotypes about millennials. The series joined CBS alongside "Man with a Plan," "Bull," "Kevin Can Wait," and "MacGyver," but was the only freshman series not to receive a second season (via Deadline).