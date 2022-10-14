Here's Your First Look At Joe Pesci In Pete Davidson's Peacock Series Bupkis

In an era defined by hard-bodied action heroes and Harrison Ford's jawline, Joe Pesci emerged in the 1980s as an unlikely movie star, working with Martin Scorsese in "Raging Bull" and Sergio Leone in "Once Upon a Time in America," among other projects. Pesci's singular talent — a combination of irascible hot-headedness and streetwise cool — launched him to fame in the following decade, where he played everything from a cartoonish burglar ("Home Alone") to a fish-out-of-water lawyer ("My Cousin Vinny") to a crooked CPA ("Lethal Weapon"). He also continued his career-defining relationship with Martin Scorsese, appearing in "Casino" and "Goodfellas," the latter of which won him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor (via IMDb).

Just as quickly as Pesci's star rose, he retreated from the limelight and announced his retirement from acting in 1999, appearing in only three small roles over the next 20 years. In 2019, Pesci came out of retirement to once again collaborate with Scorsese and his frequent co-star Robert De Niro in "The Irishman." The return to the screen must have reignited the acting spark for Pesci; the actor is set to co-star in Pete Davidson's upcoming series "Bupkis." Now, Peacock has released the first look at Pesci in the highly-anticipated show.