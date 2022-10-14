Sons Of Anarchy Creator Kurt Sutter Gets The Greenlight From Netflix For Western Drama The Abandons

Kurt Sutter successfully entertained fans for seven seasons with the crime drama "Sons of Anarchy" (via Rotten Tomatoes). Now that he has taken his talents to Netflix, the proven showrunner has a western called "The Abandons" that is officially coming to the streaming service.

While Sutter doesn't have an abundance of credits on his resume, the few he does have are pretty impressive overall. Besides "Sons of Anarchy," the well-renowned producer, writer, director, and actor has lent his talents to notable shows like "The Shield" and "Mayans M.C." He served as the writer of the boxing movie "Southpaw" starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Sutter also had a starring role in the sci-fi film "Chaos Walking" along with Tom Holland and Daisey Ridley (via IMDb). The seasoned scribe even once had a "Punisher" script rejected by Marvel. While those are all impressive in their own right, there is no denying his biggest claim to fame is the FX series, but now that he has moved on to the streaming realm, he is ready to add more titles to his greatest hits collection.

Already in the works is Sutter's cinematic directorial debut, teaming with the talented folks at Blumhouse for a film called "This Beast" (via Deadline). But that isn't the only exciting endeavor he has in store for the streaming powerhouse. His next series has finally received the greenlight from Netflix, and it's much different than anything he has done before.