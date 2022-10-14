Silicon Valley Creators Teaming Up For Comedy Feature Automated Trucking

"Silicon Valley" garnered critical acclaim, a slew of award nominations — including a handful of wins — and loyal viewership. What was learned during its six seasons on air? That the culture of Big Tech can be hilarious and almost sets itself up for parody.

It would appear that the creators and producers of "Silicon Valley" have taken that to heart, particularly Mike Judge and Alec Berg. According to Deadline, their next project is going to be a feature film called "Automated Trucking." Financed by Picturestart and directed by Judge, the film will be written by Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky, who both wrote for "Silicon Valley" and are also both in the writers' room for critical favorite "Only Murders In the Building."

As for Judge and Berg, they're also enjoying the spotlight on their own respective projects. Berg's dark comedy creation "Barry" continues to be a hit, with a 99% on the Tomatometer. Judge's baby "Beavis and Butt-Head" is again on the pop culture radar, between its reboot on Paramount+ and the success of "Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe."