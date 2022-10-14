Timothy Dalton Is Adding His Star Power To Yellowstone Prequel 1923
When "Yellowstone" premiered on the Paramount Network in 2018, audiences were treated to powerful, dramatic storytelling set against the sprawling backdrop of present-day Montana. The trials and tribulations of the Dutton family, headed by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), explored inner family conflicts and social and political themes that made it both insightful and compelling from a broad range of viewpoints. In addition to its epic cinematography, Costner's movie star power is one of the real reasons "Yellowstone" feels like a movie. The grandeur of the series led to an equally successful spin-off, "1883," which continued its parent show's dynamic writing and acting with the added benefit of being a period drama.
According to NBC News, the success of both programs is now making way for what is becoming a "Yellowstone" universe, with Paramount "hurrying to corral more stories set in the show's fictionalized American West." Next up in the Dutton family pantheon of serialized sagas is "1923," which has recently added veteran British actor Timothy Dalton to its cast (via Variety). So what can we expect from the actor's star power in the "Yellowstone" prequel, and most importantly, who will he play?
Who will Timothy Dalton play in 1923?
One of the first things film lovers likely think of when they hear Timothy Dalton's name is James Bond. The actor memorably played "007" in 1987's "The Living Daylights" and 1989's "License to Kill," making him second behind George Lazenby's single Bond appearance in 1969's "On Her Majesty's Secret Service." The main reason why Timothy Dalton only played James Bond twice was due to legal disputes between MGM and Eon Productions. But the prolific actor's career has included numerous other roles, including a lengthy stint in the British theater. The actor has a penchant for playing powerful and determined characters, which will adapt perfectly to the description of his "1923" part.
According to Variety, Dalton will play "Donald Whitfield, a powerful, self-confident man who reeks of wealth and the lack of empathy it requires to attain it. He is intimidating and nefarious and is used to getting what he wants." The actor is not new to television, having previously starred in "Penny Dreadful" and "Doom Patrol" most recently. He joins "1923" after some major casting news that also includes Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford playing the lead roles of Cara and Jacob Dutton, respectively. With Timothy Dalton now on board, the series is shaping up to be one of the most star-filled of 2022.