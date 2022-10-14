Timothy Dalton Is Adding His Star Power To Yellowstone Prequel 1923

When "Yellowstone" premiered on the Paramount Network in 2018, audiences were treated to powerful, dramatic storytelling set against the sprawling backdrop of present-day Montana. The trials and tribulations of the Dutton family, headed by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), explored inner family conflicts and social and political themes that made it both insightful and compelling from a broad range of viewpoints. In addition to its epic cinematography, Costner's movie star power is one of the real reasons "Yellowstone" feels like a movie. The grandeur of the series led to an equally successful spin-off, "1883," which continued its parent show's dynamic writing and acting with the added benefit of being a period drama.

According to NBC News, the success of both programs is now making way for what is becoming a "Yellowstone" universe, with Paramount "hurrying to corral more stories set in the show's fictionalized American West." Next up in the Dutton family pantheon of serialized sagas is "1923," which has recently added veteran British actor Timothy Dalton to its cast (via Variety). So what can we expect from the actor's star power in the "Yellowstone" prequel, and most importantly, who will he play?